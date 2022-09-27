Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.12

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.12 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 57740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

