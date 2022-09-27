Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00275012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017276 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004658 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,869,165 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

