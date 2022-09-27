Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$15.89 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Insider Activity

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

