Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of Eltek stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -1.69. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.