Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sep 27th, 2022

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of Eltek stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -1.69. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

