Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. 149,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.