Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Empire State Realty OP stock remained flat at $6.98 during trading on Tuesday. 186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty OP Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

