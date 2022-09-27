Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Up 5.9%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.91 and last traded at $52.97. 3,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 224,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

