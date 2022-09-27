Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Endesa has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $12.62.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

