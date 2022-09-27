Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ENR opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 558,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Energizer by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 796,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 324,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

