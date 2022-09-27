Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Up 232.7% in September

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGRO stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 7,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,710. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81. Enstar Group has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $27.56.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

