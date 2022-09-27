EOS Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005998 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,066,334,656 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.