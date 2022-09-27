Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.47.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

Equifax stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,228. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.77. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.