Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $674.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $833.00.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $809.50.

Equinix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $581.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix has a 12-month low of $576.05 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

