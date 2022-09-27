Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the average daily volume of 1,214 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 284,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.