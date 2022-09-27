Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Position Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,675 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,008. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $229.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

