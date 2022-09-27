ETNA Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,513.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $12,513.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETNA Network’s official website is etna.network/home.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

