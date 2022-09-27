Everest Reaches One Day Volume of $109,382.00 (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Everest has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $54.58 million and approximately $109,382.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070791 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10822250 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. The official website for Everest is www.everest.org.

Everest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

