EYES Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.21 Million (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.21 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One EYES Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EYES Protocol Coin Profile

EYES Protocol launched on August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EYES Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EYES Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

