Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Insider Buys A$85,085.00 in Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Rating) insider Angus Geddes bought 100,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,085.00 ($59,500.00).
Angus Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 1st, Angus Geddes sold 350,009 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62), for a total value of A$308,007.92 ($215,390.15).
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Price Performance
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Company Profile
