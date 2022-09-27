FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.54. FedEx has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.