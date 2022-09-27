FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $236.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $246.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $142.90 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average of $215.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,061.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

