FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Director Buys $11,269.51 in Stock

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Heysse bought 5,341 shares of FGI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,269.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.12. 71,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,959. FGI Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

