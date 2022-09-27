Financial Analysis: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) vs. Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and Capgemini’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million 1.66 -$26.45 million ($0.57) -1.70 Capgemini $21.49 billion 1.20 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.22, meaning that its share price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.9% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -88.73% -47.50% -17.05% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GreenBox POS and Capgemini, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capgemini 0 0 6 0 3.00

Capgemini has a consensus price target of $219.00, indicating a potential upside of 634.41%. Given Capgemini’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capgemini is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Summary

Capgemini beats GreenBox POS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Capgemini

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has a strategic partnership with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.