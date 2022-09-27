Fintel Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fintel Stock Up 0.3 %

FNTL opened at GBX 178.63 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £184.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,092.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Fintel has a 52 week low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.93.

Insider Activity at Fintel

In other news, insider Neil Martin Stevens bought 25,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($58,905.27). In related news, insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 25,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($58,905.27). Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 17,942 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). Insiders have bought a total of 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,980 over the last 90 days.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

