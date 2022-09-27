First American Trust FSB Acquires Shares of 13,714 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $9,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $214.89. 13,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,301. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

