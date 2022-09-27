First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Equinix stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,192. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $576.05 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

