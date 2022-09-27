First American Trust FSB Buys 1,848 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. 37,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

