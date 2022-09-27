First American Trust FSB Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. 33,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $81.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.