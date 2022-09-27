First American Trust FSB Purchases New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 2.1% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.23% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 96,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,811. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

