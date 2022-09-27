First American Trust FSB Takes $5.63 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of VRTX traded up $12.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,956. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.