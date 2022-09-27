First American Trust FSB Takes $5.63 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $12.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,956. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

