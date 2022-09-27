First American Trust FSB Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First American Trust FSB cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.82. 9,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,329. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

