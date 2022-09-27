First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. 9,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,516. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $437,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

