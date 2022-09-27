First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 334,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

