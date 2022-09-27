First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Cut by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. 925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,246. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

