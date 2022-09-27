Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in September

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,467,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Flower One Price Performance
Shares of FLOOF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Flower One has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Flower One
