Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in September

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,467,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLOOF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Flower One has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.

Flower One Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-feet indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

