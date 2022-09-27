Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 19,127 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat makes up about 2.7% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned 0.45% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,438,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

