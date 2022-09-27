Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Trading 165,000% Higher

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 165,000% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Fortem Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.
Fortem Resources Company Profile
Fortem Resources, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The company was founded on July 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
