Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIO stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

