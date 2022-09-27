Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.32. 135,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 32.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

