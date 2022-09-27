Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Frontdoor comprises approximately 2.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Frontdoor worth $31,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 7,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

