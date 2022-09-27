Fruth Investment Management Acquires 300 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 3.1 %

MOS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 175,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.