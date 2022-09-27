Fruth Investment Management Has $245,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 342,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,630. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

