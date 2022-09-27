Fruth Investment Management Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $572,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 74,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 171,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,476. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.81 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

