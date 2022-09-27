Fruth Investment Management Purchases 9,700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 290,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,127,651. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

