FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 1,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

FullNet Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.