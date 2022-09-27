FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,102.05

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.15 or 0.00062927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $9,102.05 and approximately $23,276.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.