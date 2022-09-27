G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.13. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is presently 134.38%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.