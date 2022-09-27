GAMEE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $201,692.21 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $201,692.21 and $407,588.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002758 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00146688 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE launched on March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,820,425 coins. The official website for GAMEE is token.gamee.com. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMEE

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

