Gamestarter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,811.00 (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gamestarter alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter’s launch date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gamestarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gamestarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.