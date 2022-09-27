Gather Trading 18.3% Lower This Week (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Gather has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gather has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,036.68 or 1.00050518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064698 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

About Gather

GTH is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

